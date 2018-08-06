

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported Monday that passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, for the month of July 2018 were up 4.5 percent year-over-year to 8.54 million. Load Factor for the month was 96.9 percent versus 96.8 percent last year.



easyJet said it again experienced a number of cancellations in July driven by industrial action, ATC restrictions, a runway closure at Gatwick airport as well as adverse weather.



For the rolling 12 months, passengers were up 6.2 percent. Load Factor was 93.6 percent, up 1.4 percentage points from last year.



