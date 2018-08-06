

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L) reported that Oil & Gas average gross operated production during the first-quarter of fiscal year 2019 across assets was 194,986 barrels of oil equivalent per day or boepd, up 4% year-over-year. The increase in volume was primarily due to the new wells brought online from key projects including Mangala Infill, Bhagyam EOR Polymer and Cambay Infill along with production optimization activities carried out across the assets. All our assets recorded an uptime of over 99%.



Gross production from the Rajasthan block averaged 164,040 boepd for the quarter, 3% higher year-over-year.



In Zinc India, Mined Metal production was at 212,000 tonnes, 9% lower year-over-year, due to on account of closure of open-cast operation as Zinc India transitioned to full underground mining this quarter.



Revenue during the quarter was US$779 million, up 12% year-over-year mainly due to higher zinc LME and higher lead & silver volumes, partially offset by lower zinc production.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX