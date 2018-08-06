

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L), a defence, security, transport and energy group, reported Monday that its first-half profit before tax, on IFRS basis, dropped to 20 million pounds from 30.9 million pounds last year. Earnings per share fell to 20.0 pence from 37.6 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 43.6 million pounds, compared to 52.3 million pounds last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 45.1 pence, compared to 58.3 pence a year earlier.



Revenue was 350.5 million pounds, down 4.2 percent from 366.4 million pounds a year ago. Revenue increased organically by 1.3%.



The order book increased organically by 19.0% to 969.2 million pounds.



Further, the proposed interim dividend was 14.6 pence per share, flat on prior year. The dividend will be paid on September 22 to shareholders on the register at August 31.



Looking ahead, Simon Pryce, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We enter the second half with a strong order book and remain focused on execution and delivery while continuing to win new business. .... Management's expectations for 2018 are unchanged from our recent pre-close trading statement.'



