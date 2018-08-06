On August 3, 2018, WeSC AB (publ) published a press release with information that the company's working capital is not sufficient for three months. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in WeSC AB (publ) (WESC, ISIN code SE0001824103, order book ID 55316) will be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linn Ejderhamn or Jimmy Kvarnström, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.