

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L) reported that its profit for the six months ended 30 June 2018 dropped to 5.6 million pounds from 18.7 million pounds in the prior year. Earnings per share was 6.7 pence, down from 22.5 pence in the prior year.



Earnings per share from Continuing Operations grew by 42% to 6.8 pence from 4.8 pence last year.



The Group's adjusted earnings per share from Continuing Operations grew by 54% to 10.8 pence from 7.0 pence in the previous year.



Group profit before tax declined to 7.8 million pounds, from the previous year's 20.9 million pound, due to the 20.6 million pounds profit on sale of the discontinued businesses in 2017.



Revenue rose to 143.1 million pounds from last year's 141.2 million pounds, driven by a 2.6% increase in Language Service revenues, a 6.6% increase in Language Technology revenues and a 0.4% increase in Global Content Technology revenues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX