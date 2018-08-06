Technavio analysts forecast the global automated container terminal market to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.
The robotization of container terminals in the US is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automated container terminal market 2018-2022. The adoption of automation in container terminals has been prevalent in European and Asian countries over the last few years. However, the US has been opting for the more traditional approach of manual or semi-automated container terminals.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automated container terminal market is the growth in automated container terminals in emerging markets:
Global automated container terminal market: Growth in automated container terminals in emerging markets
Emerging economies such as Brazil, India, and China have been the major contributors to the global seaborne trade. The increasing prominence of these countries in global trade is reflected in the modernization of their container terminals as well. For instance, in 2017, the Qingdao New Qianwan Container Terminal in China became Asia's first fully automated port terminal.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation, "In India, investments worth USD 123 billion were announced in 2017 in greenfield and brownfield ventures involving 415 projects across the country. The container terminal automation in these rapidly growing economies is expected to drive the growth of the global automated container terminal market during the forecast period."
Global automated container terminal market: Segmentation analysis
The global automated container terminal market research report provides market segmentation by product (equipment and software) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 66% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The automation of port and container terminal infrastructure in high-growth economies such as China and India have driven the growth of the market in APAC.
