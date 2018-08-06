Technavio analysts forecast the global automated container terminal market to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005249/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automated container terminal market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The robotization of container terminals in the US is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automated container terminal market 2018-2022. The adoption of automation in container terminals has been prevalent in European and Asian countries over the last few years. However, the US has been opting for the more traditional approach of manual or semi-automated container terminals.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global automated container terminal market is the growth in automated container terminals in emerging markets:

Global automated container terminal market: Growth in automated container terminals in emerging markets

Emerging economies such as Brazil, India, and China have been the major contributors to the global seaborne trade. The increasing prominence of these countries in global trade is reflected in the modernization of their container terminals as well. For instance, in 2017, the Qingdao New Qianwan Container Terminal in China became Asia's first fully automated port terminal.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation, "In India, investments worth USD 123 billion were announced in 2017 in greenfield and brownfield ventures involving 415 projects across the country. The container terminal automation in these rapidly growing economies is expected to drive the growth of the global automated container terminal market during the forecast period."

Global automated container terminal market: Segmentation analysis

The global automated container terminal market research report provides market segmentation by product (equipment and software) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 66% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The automation of port and container terminal infrastructure in high-growth economies such as China and India have driven the growth of the market in APAC.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005249/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com