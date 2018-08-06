

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar advanced against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The greenback bounced off to 0.6734 against the kiwi, 0.7386 against the aussie and 1.3013 against the loonie, from its early lows of 0.6756, 0.7405 and 1.2987, respectively.



The greenback climbed to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.1550 against the euro, after falling to 1.1571 at 5:00 pm ET.



Reversing from its early lows of 1.3006 against the pound and 0.9932 against the franc, the greenback rose to 1.2985 and 0.9960, respectively.



If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 1.28 against the pound, 1.01 against the franc, 1.13 against the euro, 1.32 against the loonie, 0.72 against the aussie and 0.66 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX