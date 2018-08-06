Technavio analysts forecast the global glazing robots market to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The development of increased load capacity filters is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global glazing robots market 2018-2022. The demand for double or triple glazed glass and toughened safety glass from consumers is increasing. The size of the glass sheets is also increasing. Such glass is often heavy because of the multiple layers of glass joined together.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global glazing robots market is the increased safety of the workforce:

Global glazing robots market: Increased safety of the workforce

Glaze installers and glazing workers install, maintain, and replace glass in commercial, residential, and automotive industries. Improper handling of glass can be hazardous and lead to injuries. Thus, the manual handling of glass poses an increased risk to the safety of those involved in the installation and transportation of glass.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics, "Glazing robots are used to handle glass by end-user industries to ensure the safety of the labor force. But, the safety of the workforce operating these robots is a concern. Thus, several US-based agencies have crafted regulations to assure the appropriate functioning of robots and safety of labor."

Global glazing robots market: Segmentation analysis

The global glazing robots market research report provides market segmentation by end-users (construction industry and automotive industry), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, dialysis centers, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the construction industry segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 67% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 38% share. It was followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to witness the maximum growth during the forecast period because of the increased investments to develop infrastructure.

