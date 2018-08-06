Prosafe SE: Safe Caledonia contract extended by one month at Clair Ridge

BP Exploration Operating Company Limited ('BP') has exercised the one-month option to extend the charter of the Safe Caledonia. Total value of the option is USD 2.4 million.

The Safe Caledonia commenced a five-month firm operational period end May 2018 at Clair Ridge in the UK sector of the North Sea. The firm operational period will now continue through to end November 2018.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Stavanger, 6 August 2018

