

KAWASAKI (dpa-AFX) - Japanese car electronics maker Pioneer Corp. (PNCOF.PK) reported Monday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to owners was 6.66 billion Japanese yen, compared with a net loss of 2.04 billion yen last year. Loss per share were 17.61 yen, sharply wider than 5.54 yen a year ago.



The latest results reflected the increase in operating loss, and a 2.02 billion yen provision for loss related to litigation concerning patent license with an European company and a 1.32 billion yen loss related to competition law, each recorded as an extraordinary loss.



Operating loss was 1.58 billion yen, wider than last year's loss of 243 million yen.



Consolidated net sales edged up 0.6 percent to 83.81 billion yen from 83.32 billion yen last year, owing to increases in sales of telematics services and the OEM business in Car Electronics, despite lower sales of home AV products.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect operating loss of 5 billion yen, compared to last year's income of 1.19 billion yen. Net sales are still expected to be 380 billion yen, a growth of 4 percent.



