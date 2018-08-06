The global natural colorants market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of artificial colorants. Awareness about the hazardous and adverse effects of synthetic and artificial food ingredients is increasing among consumers. The long-term consumption of these ingredients and colorants may even cause different types of cancer, allergies, acidity, gastrointestinal problems, and fatal diseases. These adverse effects associated with synthetic products are expected to drive the demand for natural colorants.

This market research report on the global natural colorants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the high consumer demand for clean label ingredients as one of the key emerging trends in the global natural colorants market:

Global natural colorants market: High consumer demand for clean label ingredients

Natural colorants are extensively used in packaged foods products and beverages as they provide natural color to the products, along with a hygienic and fresh display. Clean label is a consumer-driven movement that authorizes the food manufacturers to provide a clear description of the major food ingredients and additives added in the packaged food products. As clean label ingredients are provided in all packaged food products, the use of such natural colorants and organic ingredients can promote the growth of the market.

"Natural food products offer various health benefits to consumers, leading to a shift from the use of artificial and synthetic products. The demand for clean labels on food products is compelling manufacturers to use natural ingredients in packaged food products, which is expected to drive the growth of the natural colorants market globally during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global natural colorants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global natural colorants market by end-user (food and beverage) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The food segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 68% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 39% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

