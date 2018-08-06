The global safety apparel market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel. Manufacturers are investing extensively in R&D to increase the adoption rate and effectiveness of safety apparel. Technological upgrades, along with the changing consumer need for protective clothing, combine safety with fashion.

This market research report on the global safety apparel market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in the number of female workers in the mining industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global safety apparel market:

Global safety apparel market: Increase in the number of female workers in the mining industry

The proportion of female workers in the end-user industries of safety apparel is almost negligible. Particularly, in the mining industry, only 5% of the board positions in the top 500 global listed companies are occupied by female employees. However, there seems to be a change in this scenario in mining companies in South Africa, where women occupy a quarter of the board positions in the top 100 global listed mining companies. Thus, with the increase in the number of female employees in the mining industry, the demand for safety apparel designed for women is upscaling.

"Sensing a potential opportunity, a US-based safety apparel company named Covergalls Workwear has come up with a line of safety apparel for mining industry application designed particularly to fit women. Similarly, other PPE manufacturers are coming up with a range of safety equipment customized for women," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global safety apparel market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global safety apparel market by application (chemical-defending (CD), flame retardant (FR), mechanical, high visibility, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The increasing awareness of employee safety at the workplace is driving the demand for safety apparel. Developed markets in the Americas and Europe have been the highest grossing regions. With the growth of various industries such as construction and manufacturing in regions like APAC, there has been a surge in demand for protective clothing in developing countries as well.

