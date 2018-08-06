

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production grew for the third straight month in June, and at a faster-than-expected pace, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Industrial production advanced an unadjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 1.4 percent rise in May. That was also above the expected growth of 2.0 percent.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output expanded 9.0 percent annually in June and manufacturing production registered an increase of 2.1 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent in June.



Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output growth eased to 7.5 percent in June from 10.1 percent in May. Month-on-month, construction output gained 0.2 percent.



