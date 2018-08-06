Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL REPORTS INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF 2018 ON AUGUST 13 06-Aug-2018 / 10:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 6 August 2018 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL REPORTS INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF 2018 ON AUGUST 13 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest palladium and refined nickel producer in the world, will publish interim IFRS financial results for the first half 2018 on August 13, 2018. The management of the Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 6:00 pm Moscow time (4:00 pm London / 11:00 am New York) on August 13, 2018. Webcast link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/norilsk20180813 [1] Conference call will be held in Russian and English. ID 5576965 (English call) ID 6292908 (Russian call) Numbers for the call: Russia +7 495 646 9190 UK +44 (0) 330 336 9411 USA +1 323 794 2575 Toll Free: Russia 8 10 8002 867 5011 UK 0 800 279 7204 USA 866 575 6539 Investor presentation and financial statements will be available for download on the Company's website: https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/reports-and-results/#2018 [2] The webcast replay will be available on the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/norilsk20180813 [1] ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 5836 EQS News ID: 710941 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f88faa9b061e7b97b5e606a99cf2314c&application_id=710941&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=28c94c72211215fd4c9a24e95545ae3c&application_id=710941&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

