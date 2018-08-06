The global mining chemicals market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased production of mining raw materials. The increasing mining activities worldwide are driving the demand for mining chemicals. Minerals and metals are extensively used by different end-use industries such as electronics, electrical, and chemical processing industries. The rapid growth of the end-user industries, especially the electrical and electronic sectors, fuels the demand for high-purity minerals, resulting in an increase in mining activities worldwide.

This market research report on the global mining chemicals market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the stringent regulations for waste and wastewater treatment as one of the key emerging trends in the global mining chemicals market:

Global mining chemicals market: Stringent regulations for waste and wastewater treatment

Government and other regulatory agencies enforce regulations and policies to ensure that the quality of water near mining sites is not contaminated. To comply with the regulations mandated by these agencies, the mining companies have developed water management plants to minimize the risk of water pollution and contamination.

"Waste and wastewater can be cleaned efficiently by implementing two types of technologies, active and passive. Active treatment technologies use energy or chemicals to improve the quality of water, while passive technologies depend only on natural processes such as microorganisms and gravity. The level of water contamination, the proximity of the water reservoir to the mining site and the exposure level of water bodies to pollution determine the type of technology to be implemented," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global mining chemicals market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global mining chemicals market by application (explosives and drilling, mineral processing, and water and wastewater treatment) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The explosives and drilling segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 54% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

