new.New Festival: Sophia the Robot Leads Visitors Into an Era of Artificial Intelligence

STUTTGART, Germany, August 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Visitors to the new.New Festival, taking placeOctober 8 to 10, 2018at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle Stuttgart, will meet a special guest: Sophia, the Robot (http://www.sophiabot.com),will open the international tech event. Together with partners like Daimler and GFT, CODE_n creates a unique exchange platform- for innovators, entrepreneurs, scientists and students.

Sophia will join a panel discussion, a press conference and partner interviews. Created by combining breakthrough innovations in robotics, AI, and artistry, Sophia is endowed with remarkable expressiveness and interactivity. She can simulate facial expressions, track and recognize faces, and hold natural conversations.

50 startups battle for prize money

One festival highlight is the CODE_n CONTEST, which revolves around the topic of IntelligenceX.0 and the opportunities presented by digital transformation. For three days, 50 international finalists will present digital business models and technologies on topics like cyber security, blockchain technology, and augmented reality.

Leading partners become co-creators

CODE_n partners with the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg and the City of Stuttgart. Further partners are GFT Technologies, DATEV, EY, Fraunhofer, EnBW, Kärcher, MHP, W&W brandpool, CyberValley, birds on mars, RECARO, TRUMPF, ZF Friedrichshafen, and bridgingIT.



New to the fold is Daimler, with Future Transportation @ Mercedes-Benz Vans, Lab1886 the incubator of Daimler AG, Daimler Financial Services, and its Group Research. Following LEA Partners and Axon ivy, Lab1886 becomes the third CODE_n SPACES resident acting as a partner.

Early-bird tickets will be available until September 14.

Sophia announces her festival visit via video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrSYm-ScAOc

Picture available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

About CODE_n

CODE_n is a leading cross-industry innovation hub. Supporting a self-determined and sustainable approach to digital pioneering, it accelerates businesses and guides them into the future.

http://www.newnewfestival.com

Press contact

Lena Gaede

CODE_n Communications

Tel.: +49-711-219-505-91

Email: press@code-n.org

