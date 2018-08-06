Developers have been given an extra two months for bids adding up to 70 MW of new capacity. With no FIT scheme, bidders compete to offer the most attractively priced 20-year PPA level.Tunisia's Ministry of Mines and Energy has extended the deadline for project proposals for a 70 MW solar tender by two months, from Wednesday August 15 to October 18. Proposals need to be submitted to the energy ministry before noon on the day in question. The tender was initially announced on May 30 and concerns six projects of 10 MW capacity and another 10 of 1 MW. Tunisia's tender model It is the second round ...

