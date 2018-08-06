Valmet will supply a new Advantage DCT tissue production line to Papelera San Andrés de Giles in Argentina

Valmet Oyj's press release on August 6, 2018 at 11:00 EET

Valmet will supply an Advantage DCT100HS tissue production line, including an extensive automation package, to Papelera San Andrés de Giles in Argentina. The new tissue line will fulfill Papelera San Andrés de Giles' demand of new capacity of high quality tissue products for the Argentinian market. Start-up is planned for the second half of 2018.

The order was included in Valmet's second quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"Our first contact with Valmet was at their Tissue Making Conference in Karlstad, Sweden in 2012. Since that moment, we have been convinced that Valmet's technology is what we need to differentiate and keep our position as a frontrunner in the Argentinian tissue market," says Mr. Sebastian Schiaffino, Plant Manager, Papelera San Andrés de Giles.

"Even more important is to work with skilled people within Valmet. This is a long-term partnership for us. Valmet has met, and exceeded, all expectations as an advisor during our cooperation," Mr. Schiaffino continues.

"This newfound relationship means a lot for Valmet. This will be the first running Advantage DCT tissue machine in Argentina," says Kent Nika, Sales Manager at Valmet. "Not only does this mean breaking ground in Argentina, but we are also excited to welcome Papelera San Andrés de Giles to our ever-growing tissue community. And of course, we are very proud that our capability to supply tissue mill equipment with superior technology, e.g. Advantage ViscoNip press, were considered as important success factors in their expansion plans."

Both companies are now looking forward to step in to the future with a shared aim of realizing Papelera San Andres de Gilés' expansion plans and ambitions of providing high quality products to their customers.

Technical information about the delivery

The new tissue machine will have a width of 2.8 meters and a design speed of 2,000 meters/minute. It will add 35,000 tons of tissue paper per year to Papelera San Andrés de Giles' current production of high-quality facial, toilet tissue and kitchen towels.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise of a tissue production line featuring stock preparation systems and an Advantage DCT100HS tissue machine. The machine is equipped with OptiFlo headbox and Valmet steel Yankee cylinder as well as the Advantage technology including ViscoNip press, AirCap hood, WetDust dust system and SoftReel reel. The delivery also includes an extensive automation package with Valmet DNA, process controls, tissue line training simulator and Valmet IQ quality controls. Engineering, supervision, training, start-up and commissioning is also included in the delivery.

Information about the customer

Papelera San Andrés de Giles today has an annual production capacity of 20,000 tons of tissue for facial, toilet, kitchen, towel and napkin for the Argentinian market and surrounding region. The highly modern tissue mill, with its converting lines, is situated in the Buenos Aires province and has 150 employees.

