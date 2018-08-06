

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK), a German pharmaceutical company, announced Monday that it is acquiring an additional 35.48 percent of the shares of BIOCEUTICALS Arzneimittel AG from its co-shareholders.



Combined with the shares already held, STADA will have total 51.34 percent stake in the company.



The deal is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities. The parties agreed to maintain confidentiality with regard to the financial conditions of the transaction.



BIOCEUTICALS Arzneimittel manufactures the active ingredient erythropoietin and markets it particularly by issuing sales licenses to STADAPHARM and other third parties.



The biosimilar epoetin zeta, which is sold by STADAPHARM in Germany with the brand name Silapo, is approved for the treatment of anemia resulting from chronic kidney failure and in chemotherapy.



CEO Claudio Albrecht said, '... it is an excellent fit with STADA's three-pillar strategy, in which biosimilars in the Specialties segment play a key role. This will enormously strengthen our Specialties group and forms an excellent basis for further strong growth in this segment.'



Since 2008, STADA has been selling the biosimilar with the active ingredient epoetin zeta in Germany with the brand name Silapo under a sales license issued by BIOCEUTICALS Arzneimittel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX