Mawarid Finance and Loylogic Announce a Strategic Partnership for Akruu

Members of Mawarid Finance's Loyalty Program, Falak Tayyeb, can now earn additional points via Akruu to reach their redemption goal earlier

ZURICH, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Loylogic, the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs, and Mawarid Finance PJSC, a leading Islamic finance and investments group licensed by the UAE Central Bank, announce a strategic partnership for Loylogic's cutting edge earn solution Akruu. The common objective is to provide more opportunities to collect points and consequently more value to the members of the Falak Tayyeb loyalty program thereby enabling them to reach their redemption goal faster.

Mawarid Finance is implementing Akruu, the state-of-the-art, co-branded collect portal, to bring more choice and value to their members. With Akruu Falak Tayyeb members are now able to easily and quickly increase their points balance in addition to the traditional credit card accrual. Points can be earned through innovative earn modules such as affiliate online shopping with famous brands, GrouponTM deals, merchandise offers and more. Strategically this means a significant boost in member engagement, brand loyalty and thus leads to increased program revenue.

Commenting on the partnership, Rehab Lootah, Head of SME & Retail of Mawarid Finance PJSC said, "As a customer-centric institution, we are always on the look-out for partnerships that offers innovative approach to growth & drive higher customer value with best-in-class solutions. When we first encountered the Akruu platform by Loylogic, we immediately saw its potential to offer higher rewards of as much as 90x for our customer's everyday spends."

Dominic Hofer, Founder and CEO of Loylogic adds, "We are really excited to welcome Mawarid Finance to the Akruu family. Falak Tayyeb members will find more options to collect additional points in a way that's convenient and seamless for them. Akruu will deepen member engagement with the program, creating more brand loyalty and value in the short and long-term."

About Mawarid Finance

Mawarid Finance PJSC is an Islamic finance and investments group licensed by the UAE Central Bank. Mawarid Finance was formed in 2006 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with a paid up capital of AED 1 Billion to launch a new vision in Islamic Finance by adding more value to the industry through developing innovative Shariah compliant products for both individual and corporate customers, Mawarid was founded upon and continues to believe in Innovation. Mawarid's focus has also been on supporting and developing the national economy through the provision of Islamic financial products and services for small & medium enterprises, enabling them to grow and in turn fostering the growth of the economy. For more information, please visit: http://mawarid.ae/

About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator and creator of points experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. By tantalizing members with more choices and arming programs with insights on behavior - anticipating both present and future needs - we deliver powerful solutions that amplify engagement and build loyalty.

Founded in 2005 with offices around the world and a global content network of more than 500 merchants and 2,000 online stores offering millions products and services, Loylogic, the new paradigm of points-based e-commerce and e-payment solutions, is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved more. For more information please visit www.loylogic.com

Press contact:

Davey Ariola

AriolaD@mawarid.ae

Richa Bakshi

richa.bakshi@loylogic.com