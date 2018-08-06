Pelican House Mining Plc - Investment Update

Pelican House Mining plc

(the "Company" or "Pelican House Mining")

Investment in Botswana, Southern Africa

Pelican House Mining has acquired an interest in Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration (Pty) Limited ("KKME") in a capital increase recently conducted by the latter company.

Following the announcement on 19th June 2018 of an investment in Mighty Oaks Explorations Ltd. in Uganda, Pelican House Mining is pleased to announce that it has made an investment in a battery minerals exploration company KKME, which explores in Botswana for nickel ("Ni.") and platinum group elements ("PGE"); KKME holds two prospecting licences within the Molopo Farms Complex, a large intrusion with proven potential for Ni. and PGE, straddling the border of Botswana and the Republic of South Africa.

The Company is a co-investor in KKME together with Two Shields Investments PLC ("TSI") and others; TSI's regulatory news service announcement of 3rd August 2018https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/TSI/13742417.html provides additional background information on KKME.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chief Executive Officer,

Pelican House Mining plc,

London, 6th August 2018

The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Pelican House Mining accept responsibility for its content.

