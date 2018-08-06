Vertical Farming Market to Grow due to Raising use of Enhanced Technology, Developing Trend of Indoor Agriculture, and Increasing Awareness Among Consumers Regarding Vertical Farming: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Vertical Farming Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Vertical farming is termed as a practice of growing products in vertically stacked layers using several methods like aeroponic, soil, or hydroponic. It plays important role in the production of food in challenging surroundings such as where arable land is unavailable or rare. Several vertical farms use enclosed structures that stack vertically for better natural light exposure. It uses a mixture of artificial light and natural light. Vertical Farming Market is segmented based on method, component, crop type, and region. Aquaponic, Hydroponic, and Aeroponic are the methods that could be explored in Vertical Farming in the forecast period. Hydroponic growth mechanism sector accounts for the significant market share of Vertical Farming and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because there is no need of soil for irrigation instead water is used and high in demand amongst crop manufacturers. Services like hardware, software and other components that could be explored in Vertical Farming in the forecast period.

Strawberries, broccoli, peppers, spinach, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and other crop types could be explored in Vertical Farming in the forecast period. Spinach sector accounts for the substantial market share of Vertical Farming and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The market may be categorized based on applications like buildings, farms, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Vertical Farming Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America, and Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America accounts for the substantial market share of Vertical Farming and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be raising use of enhanced technology, developing trend of indoor agriculture, and increasing awareness among consumers regarding vertical farming.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise government initiative in developing countries like China and India, growing urbanization, and reduction of cultivable land. The key players of Vertical Farming Market are Ryobi Holdings, AeroFarms, Rockwool Group, Aizufujikako Co., Ltd., RingdaleActiveLED, Everlight Electronics, Rambridge, Genesis Photonics (GPI), Philips Horticulture Lamps, Gotham Greens, Ozu Corporation, Hydrofarm, and Nihon Advanced Agri Corporation. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

This report studies the global Vertical Farming market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vertical Farming market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, the global Vertical Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx.x% between 2018 and 2025.

