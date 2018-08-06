

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as investors digested a mixed U.S. jobs report and kept an eye on intensifying trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



Chinese shares fell after Beijing's latest tariff threats escalated the tit-for-tat Sino-U.S. trade war. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gave up earlier gains to close 1.29 percent lower at 2,705.16.



The overseas edition of the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper said U.S. President Donald Trump was 'starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama' in which diplomacy had been reduced to a 'trading game in which everything should follow the rule of America first'.



The yuan also weakened despite China's central bank late on Friday raising the reserve requirement on foreign exchange forward positions. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.52 percent to 27,819.



Japanese shares fell in cautious trade as investors looked forward to a raft of corporate earnings as well as this week's bilateral talks between Washington and Tokyo. The Nikkei average fluctuated before finishing marginally lower at 22,507.32 while the broader Topix index ended down 0.56 percent at 1,732.90.



Taisei Corp plunged 13 percent after its quarterly profit fell over 34 percent from last year. Foster Electric plummeted as much as 23 percent after predicting a net loss of 2.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2019. NTT Data jumped 7.5 percent after its April-June profit grew 23 percent.



Australian shares finished modestly higher as a rebound in commodity prices on Friday helped lift miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 38.20 points or 0.61 percent to 6,273 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 32.60 points or 0.52 percent at 6,359.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose 2.2 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Commonwealth Bank of Australia gained 1 percent ahead of its annual results due on Wednesday, while the other three banks rose between 0.3 percent and 1 percent. Wealth manager AMP dropped 1.4 percent.



Galaxy Resources shares rallied 3.3 percent. The company said its agreement with Posco for the sale of certain Argentinean assets was ahead of schedule.



Packaging company Amcor has requested a trading halt, pending an announcement about an acquisition.



Seoul stocks finished marginally lower amid selling by foreign and institutional investors. Chipmaker SK Hynix slumped 4.7 percent while commodity-related stocks such as Korea Zinc, Hyundai Steel and Posco gained 1-3 percent.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closing up 38.61 points or 0.44 percent at 8,903.13. Synlait Milk closed 0.8 percent lower on profit taking after rallying 2.8 percent on Friday as A2 Milk increased its stake in the company.



New Zealand's commodity prices declined for the second straight month in July, mainly driven by dairy prices, the results of a survey by ANZ showed.



The commodity price index declined 3.2 percent month-over-month in July, well above the 0.9 percent drop in June, while dairy prices alone fell 6.5 percent monthly in July.



U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Friday as investors took trade worries as well as mixed jobs data in their stride.



U.S. jobs growth slowed more than expected in July, but a modest decrease in the jobless rate, firming wages, steady labor force participation and upward revisions to jobs growth in May and June kept the Federal Reserve on track to increase borrowing costs in September.



At the same time, trade balance and service sector activity data disappointed investors. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent.



