

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone confidence among investors improved to a 3-month high in August as they see signs of relief in the EU's trade dispute with the US, survey data published by think tank Sentix showed Monday.



The investor sentiment index climbed to 14.7 in August from 12.1 in July. This was the highest score since June. The expected reading was 13.4.



The current situation index rose to 37.3 from 36.8 a month ago. Likewise, the expectations index improved to -5.8 from -10.0 in the previous month.



The sentix indices currently reflect less the danger of a general turnaround but rather point to a cooling off phase.



Data also reflect a certain all-clear in the trade dispute with the US after EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker succeeded in preventing a further intensification of the conflict in negotiations with US President Trump, Sentix said.



Germany's investor confidence index improved to 20.4 in August from 16.2 a month ago.



