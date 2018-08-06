

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Monday as the U.S.-China friction raised fears over global growth and German industrial orders data disappointed.



The benchmark DAX was down 43 points or 0.34 percent at 12,574 in opening deals after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were flat to slightly lower following disappointing earnings results from HSBC and Banco BPM.



Industrial gases group Linde tumbled 3.5 percent after U.S. regulators raised an unexpected hurdle to its planned tie-up with Praxair.



Siemens dropped 1 percent and Thyssenkrupp lost 1.5 percent after official data showed German factory orders decreased the most since early 2017.



Factory orders declined 4 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 2.6 percent increase in May. This was the biggest fall since January 2017.



Separately, survey data from IHS Markit showed that Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 50.0 in July from 53.0 in June amid slower growth in commercial and housing activity.



On the positive side, Eurozone confidence among investors improved to a 3-month high in August as they see signs of relief in the EU's trade dispute with the US, survey data published by think tank Sentix showed.



The investor sentiment index climbed to 14.7 in August from 12.1 in July. This was the highest score since June.



