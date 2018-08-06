

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Monday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China showed little sign of easing.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 4 points at 5,474 in opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher on Friday.



BNP Paribas shed 0.8 percent and Societe Generale eased 0.2 percent following disappointing earnings results from HSBC and Banco BPM.



Carrefour rose half a percent after it entered into a long-term strategic alliance with British grocery store chain Tesco.



In economic news, Eurozone confidence among investors improved to a 3-month high in August as they see signs of relief in the EU's trade dispute with the US, survey data published by think tank Sentix showed.



The investor sentiment index climbed to 14.7 in August from 12.1 in July. This was the highest score since June.



