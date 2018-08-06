

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) reported Monday higher first-half profit, benefited by revenue growth across global businesses.



Looking ahead, Mark Tucker, Group Chairman, said, 'We remain cautiously optimistic for global growth in the remainder of the year. In particular, the fundamentals of Asia remain strong despite rising concerns around the future of international trade and protectionism.'



For the first half, profit before tax increased 5 percent to $10.7 billion from $10.2 billion a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was $12.1 billion, compared to $12.4 billion in the previous year.



Revenue for the period grew 4 percent to $27.3 billion from $26.2 billion last year. Adjusted revenue increased 2% reflecting growth in all global businesses, partly offset by a reduction in Corporate Centre.



The company said its first-half performance met expectations. Reported and adjusted revenue increased in four global businesses relative to the same period last year.



Retail Banking and Wealth Management, and Commercial Banking were again the strongest performing businesses, HSBC noted. Both segments continued to gain from a positive interest rate environment, and used the benefits of past investment to grow lending and deposit balances, particularly in Asia and the UK.



Further, the Board has appointed Jonathan Symonds as the Deputy Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings plc. He already serves as the senior independent director. He takes up the new role today and steps down as Chairman of HSBC Bank plc.



In London, HSBC shares were trading at 711.80 pence, down 0.56%.



In Hong Kong, HSBC shares edged up 0.21 percent and settled at HK$72.45.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX