

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell modestly on Monday as the U.S.-China trade tensions showed little sign of easing and investors factored in a greater chance of a no-deal Brexit.



The U.K. appears set to crash out of the EU without a Brexit deal due to the 'intransigence' of the European Commission, U.K. trade secretary Liam Fox said over the weekend.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 17 points or 0.22 percent at 7,642 in late opening deals after rallying 1.1 percent on Friday.



HSBC Holdings shed 0.7 percent. After reporting a 5 percent rise in first-half profit before tax, the lender said it remains cautiously optimistic for global growth in the remainder of the year.



John Laing Infrastructure Fund rallied 3.4 percent. Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management are set to acquire the company for £1.45bn.



Airline EasyJet advanced 0.8 percent after unveiling passenger traffic figures for July.



