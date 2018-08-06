

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales grew at a slower pace in June, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Retail trade, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles expanded 3.2 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 5 percent increase seen in May.



Non-adjusted retail sales grew only 2 percent after rising 5 percent a month ago. Sales of non-food goods increased by 4.7 percent and that of automotive fuel slid 1.3 percent. Food sales dropped 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales stagnated in June.



