A timetable has been set for the merger of three of Taiwan's largest solar cell manufacturers, according to reports from the state-owned Central News Agency. The companies held separate board meetings last week and confirmed the transaction is set to be completed on October 1.Reports from Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) state the merger between three of the island's largest solar cell makers will be completed on October 1. The merger, first announced last October, will unite cell manufacturers Neo Solar Power, Gintech Energy Corp and Solartech Energy Corp as the United Renewable Energy Company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...