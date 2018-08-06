

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production increased in June, after falling in the previous four months, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Monday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 1.1 percent year-over-year in June, reversing a 2.2 percent fall in May.



Among main industrial groups, production of non-durable consumer goods grew the most by 8.4 percent annually in June, closely followed by consumer goods with 8.0 percent spike.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 0.3 percent from May, when it advanced by 2.3 percent.



