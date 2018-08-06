

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Monday as the U.S.-China trade tensions showed little sign of easing and investors factored in a greater chance of a no-deal Brexit.



The U.K. appears set to crash out of the EU without a Brexit deal due to the 'intransigence' of the European Commission, U.K. trade secretary Liam Fox said over the weekend.



Chinese state media has unleashed an unusually brutal and personal attack on U.S. President Donald Trump, raising investor concerns that the risks from the U.S.-China trade war will be a drag on overall global growth.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 388.44 in late opening deals after rising 0.7 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was moving down 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was losing 0.3 percent.



HSBC Holdings shed 0.7 percent in London. After reporting a 5 percent rise in first-half profit before tax, the lender said it remains cautiously optimistic for global growth in the remainder of the year.



Italian bank Banco BPM lost 6 percent after its earnings fell short of market expectations due to higher loan loss provisions.



John Laing Infrastructure Fund rallied 3.3 percent. Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management are set to acquire the company for £1.45bn.



German industrial gases group Linde tumbled 3.6 percent after U.S. regulators raised an unexpected hurdle to its planned tie-up with Praxair.



Siemens dropped 0.6 percent and Thyssenkrupp lost 1.6 percent after official data showed German factory orders decreased the most since early 2017.



German factory orders declined 4 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 2.6 percent increase in May. This was the biggest fall since January 2017.



Elsewhere, Eurozone confidence among investors improved to a 3-month high in August as they see signs of relief in the EU's trade dispute with the US, survey data published by think tank Sentix showed.



The investor sentiment index climbed to 14.7 in August from 12.1 in July. This was the highest score since June.



