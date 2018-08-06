Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 03-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 411.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 417.01p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 413.00p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---