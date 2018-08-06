The Italian wind energy specialist has joined forces with UK-based investment firm Quercus Investment Partners LLP to acquire another 150 MW of PV plants in Italy.Italy's leading wind power operator, ERG, and the Quercus Italian Solar Fund (QISF) managed by UK-based investment firm Quercus, have agreed to create the public limited company ERG Q Solar 1, which will aim to make investments in the Italian secondary PV market. The new company, of which EGR and Quercus will own 60% and 40% stakes, respectively, is expected to acquire small solar parks no bigger than 1 MW in size in Italy, with a combined ...

