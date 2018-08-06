

ROME (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit (UCG, UNCFF.PK) announced it has filed a complaint against Caius Capital and the Caius funds in the Court of Milan seeking compensation of damages in the amount of approximately 90 million euros stemming from Caius Capital's and the funds' actions against the Bank over the course of the last months with respect to the CASHES.



On July 20, UniCredit welcomed the decision of EBA not to open an investigation based on the request made by Caius Capital and to confirm its 2012 position on the CASHES treatment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX