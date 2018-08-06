sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 3

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 3 August 2018 were:

180.41p  Capital only
181.79p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the
Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are
held in treasury.

© 2018 PR Newswire