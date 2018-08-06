

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced the China National Drug Administration has approved Genvoya (elvitegravir 150 mg/cobicistat 150 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg or E/C/F/TAF) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. Genvoya is indicated in China as a complete regimen for the treatment of adults and adolescents infected with HIV-1 without any known mutations associated with resistance to the integrase inhibitor class, emtricitabine or tenofovir.



Genvoya is the first TAF-based single tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV to be approved in China. Gilead Sciences noted that Genvoya does not cure HIV infection or AIDS.



