06.08.2018 | 12:52
PR Newswire

Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Annual Information Update

London, August 6

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

ANNUAL INFORMATION UPDATE

Pursuant to Prospectus Rule 5.2 Blue Planet Investment Trust plc sets out below a brief description of the information published throughout the 12 months up to and including 30thApril 2018 by or for the Company.

In accordance with Article 27.3 of the Prospectus Directive, it is acknowledged that some of the information referred to in this update was up to date at the time the information was published but may now be out of date. To avoid an unnecessarily lengthy document the information is referred to in this update rather than included in full.

  1. STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENTS
The announcements listed below were published on the London Stock exchange via RNS, a Regulatory Information Service and can be obtained from their website at www.londonstockexchange.com or via the Company's own website www.blueplanet.eu
DateHeading
04-May-17Net Asset Value(s)
08-May-17Net Asset Value(s)
08-May-17Portfolio Holdings
15-May-17Net Asset Value(s)
22-May-17Net Asset Value(s)
30-May-17Net Asset Value(s)
06-Jun-17Net Asset Value(s)
09-Jun-17Portfolio Holdings
12-Jun-17Net Asset Value(s)
19-Jun-17Net Asset Value(s)
26-Jun-17Net Asset Value(s)
29-Jun-17Dividend Declaration
06-Jul-17Net Asset Value(s)
06-Jul-17Portfolio Holdings
10-Jul-17Net Asset Value(s)
11-Jul-17Notice of AGM and Annual Report as at 30 April 2017
13-Jul-17Annual Information update
17-Jul-17Net Asset Value(s)
24-Jul-17Net Asset Value(s)
31-Jul-17Net Asset Value(s)
04-Aug-17Net Asset Value(s)
07-Aug-17Net Asset Value(s)
07-Aug-17Portfolio Holdings
10-Aug-17Holding(s) in Company
10-Aug-17Results of AGM 2017
14-Aug-17Net Asset Value(s)
21-Aug-17Net Asset Value(s)
29-Aug-17Net Asset Value(s)
06-Sep-17Net Asset Value(s)
11-Sep-17Portfolio Holdings
11-Sep-17Net Asset Value(s)
18-Sep-17Net Asset Value(s)
25-Sep-17Net Asset Value(s)
05-Oct-17Net Asset Value(s)
06-Oct-17Portfolio Holdings
09-Oct-17Net Asset Value(s)
16-Oct-17Net Asset Value(s)
23-Oct-17Net Asset Value(s)
30-Oct-17Net Asset Value(s)
06-Nov-17Net Asset Value(s)
13-Nov-17Net Asset Value(s)
13-Nov-17Portfolio Holdings
20-Nov-17Net Asset Value(s)
06-Dec-17Net Asset Value(s)
06-Dec-17Portfolio Holdings
11-Dec-17Net Asset Value(s)
18-Dec-17Half Year Reports & Accounts to 31 October 2017
18-Dec-17Net Asset Value(s)
27-Dec-17Net Asset Value(s)
05-Jan-18Net Asset Value(s)
05-Jan-18Portfolio Holdings
08-Jan-18Net Asset Value(s)
15-Jan-18 Net Asset Value(s)
22-Jan-18Net Asset Value(s)
29-Jan-18Net Asset Value(s)
06-Feb-18Net Asset Value(s)
06-Feb-18Portfolio Holdings
12-Feb-18Net Asset Value(s)
19-Feb-18Net Asset Value(s)
26-Feb-18Net Asset Value(s)
06-Mar-18Net Asset Value(s)
07-Mar-18Portfolio Holdings
12-Mar-18Net Asset Value(s)
19-Mar-18Net Asset Value(s)
26-Mar-18Net Asset Value(s)
06-Apr-18Net Asset Value(s)
09-Apr-18Net Asset Value(s)
11-Apr-18Portfolio Holdings
16-Apr-18Net Asset Value(s)
23-Apr-18Net Asset Value(s)
30-Apr-18Net Asset Value(s)

2. DOCUMENTS FILED AT COMPANIES HOUSE

All of the documents listed below were filed with the Registrar of Companies in Scotland on or around the dates indicated:

DateDescriptionForm
16 FEB 2017Change of Registered Office AddressAD01
10 AUG 2017Certified Resolutions passed
10 AUG 2017Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2017 incl. Notice of AGM on 10 AUG 2017
23 DEC 2017Confirmation StatementCS01
04 JAN 2018Person with significant controlPSC02

The documents were filed with the Registrar of Companies at Companies House and can be obtained from Companies House, 4th floor, Edinburgh Quay 2, 139 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh EH3 9FF or through Companies House at http://www.companieshouse.gov.uk/

3. DOCUMENTS SUBMITTED TO THE UK LISTING AUTHORITY

During the period, the following documents have been submitted to the United Kingdom Listing Authority ("UKLA"). These are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM, the National Storage Mechanism acts as the official mechanism for storage or regulated information in the UK.

11 JUL 2017Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2017 incl.
Notice of AGM, Proxy Card and Letter of Direction
10 AUG 2017Certified Resolution passed
18 DEC 2017Half Yearly Report and Accounts to 31 OCT 2017

4.INFORMATION PROVIDED TO SHAREHOLDERS

11 JUL 2017Annual Report & Accounts to 30 APR 2017 incl.
Notice of AGM, Proxy Card and Letter of Direction
18 DEC 2017Half Yearly Report & Accounts to 31 OCT 2017

5. ANNUAL AND INTERIM REPORTS

The Company's Annual and Interim Reports can be found on the Company's website www.blueplanet.eu

This annual information update is required by, and is being made pursuant to, Article 10 of the Prospectus Directive as implemented in the UK by Prospectus Rule 5.2 and not for any other purpose and neither the Company, nor any other person, takes any responsibility for, or makes any representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of, the information which it contains. The information is not necessarily up to date as at the date of this annual information update and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such information in the future. Further, such information may have been prepared in accordance with the laws or regulations of a particular jurisdiction and may not comply with or meet the relevant standards of disclosure in any other jurisdiction. Neither this annual information update, nor the information referred to in it, constitutes, by virtue of this communication, an offer of any securities addressed to any person and it should not be relied on by any person

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, COMPANY SECRETARY

TEL: +44 (0)845 527 7588

EMAIL: info@blueplanet.eu


