

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $131.7 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $223.0 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $400.9 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.0% to $2.20 billion from $2.53 billion last year.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $400.9 Mln. vs. $421.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $2.20 Bln vs. $2.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $8.7 - $9.0 Bln



