

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $150.22 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $89.03 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194.14 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 65.7% to $4.16 billion from $2.51 billion last year.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $194.14 Mln. vs. $95.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.35 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $4.16 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.



