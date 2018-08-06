The U.S. rating agency expects France will reach a cumulative capacity of 28 GW by 2027, 3 GW more than previously forecast. The reasons for the increase are the renewed efforts of the French government to push for more solar, and the solar plans of big energy players such as EDF and Total.U.S. credit rating agency Fitch Solutions - part of the Fitch Group - says it has revised up its guidance for the growth of the French solar market up to 2027. The company now believes France will deploy approximately another 20 GW by 2027, thus reaching a cumulative installed PV capacity of 28 GW. In its previous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...