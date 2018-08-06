Press Release

August 6, 2018

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 386,001 shares in the period July 30, 2018 to August 3, 2018. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 23.57 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 9.1 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on July 30, 2018 (https://www.signify.com/global/about/news/press-releases/2018/20180730-signify-starts-eur-230-million-share-repurchase-program). The purpose of the program is to reduce the company's capital.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here (https://www.signify.com/global/about/investors/shareholder-info/share-repurchases).

