Picton Property Income Ltd - Directorate Change

6 August 2018

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Non Executive Director Appointment

Picton (LSE: PCTN), the property investment company, is pleased to announce that Maria Bentley will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2018.

Maria will also become the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, taking over this role from Vic Holmes who will retire from the Board, alongside Robert Sinclair on 30th September, as part of the transition to a UK REIT.

With over 35 years of experience in the financial services sector, Maria is currently a non executive of Nomura Europe Holdings plc and Nomura International plc (& is a member of their Audit, Remuneration, Nominations & Governance, and Financial Conduct Committees). Until last year she was a Senior Managing Director and their Global Head of HR for their wholesale business. Previously she has held senior HR roles at inter alia UBS and Goldman Sachs.

This announcement is issued in accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.11. There are no additional matters that would require disclosure under LR 9.6.13 R (1) to (6) in relation to this appointment.

Nicholas Thompson, Chairman of Picton, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Maria to Picton as a Non-Executive Director. Her extensive experience in financial services and HR matters will further broaden the skill set of our Board."

