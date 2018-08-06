

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) announced a collaboration to apply their respective technology platforms to the discovery, development and commercialization of immune cell therapies for cancer. Regeneron will also make a $100 million investment in bluebird bio common stock at a price of $238.10 per share.



Regeneron Pharma said the collaborators will specifically leverage its VelociSuite platform technologies for the discovery and characterization of fully human antibodies as well as T cell receptors directed against tumor-specific proteins and peptides, and bluebird bio will contribute its field-leading expertise in gene transfer and cell therapy.



