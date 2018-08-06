sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

340,42 Euro		-0,73
-0,21 %
WKN: 881535 ISIN: US75886F1075 Ticker-Symbol: RGO 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
340,89
343,88
13:21
340,84
343,99
13:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLUEBIRD BIO INC
BLUEBIRD BIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUEBIRD BIO INC130,89-2,44 %
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC340,42-0,21 %