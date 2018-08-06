

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $141.21 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $136.06 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Henry Schein Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $159.79 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $3.33 billion from $3.06 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $159.79 Mln. vs. $139.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $3.33 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.06 to $4.14



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX