PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) announced that its Board has elected Ramon Laguarta, to succeed Indra Nooyi, as Chief Executive Officer. Nooyi will step down on October 3. She will remain Chairman until early 2019. Laguarta was also elected to the company's Board, effective October 3.



Prior to PepsiCo, Laguarta worked for Chupa Chups, S.A., a confectionery company based in Spain, where he held a number of international roles in Europe and the U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX