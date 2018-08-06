

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sotheby's (BID) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $57.28 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $76.89 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sotheby's reported adjusted earnings of $58.06 million or $1.09 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $345.64 million from $339.86 million last year.



Sotheby's earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $58.06 Mln. vs. $77.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $345.64 Mln vs. $339.86 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX