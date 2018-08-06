Enel Green Power North America and Raptor Maps will develop AI-based drones to reduce O&M costs. Kicking off this month, the project will see its first batch of 30 field workers trained by the end of the year. Both companies already have the relevant technology in their portfolios.The North American business of renewable energy provider Enel Green Power and software company Raptor Maps, have signed a memorandum of understanding to co-develop a platform for drone technology and artificial intelligence to reduce the operations and maintenance costs of solar assets. Enel announced the partners will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...