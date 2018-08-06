sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,518 Euro		-0,045
-0,99 %
WKN: 928624 ISIN: IT0003128367 Ticker-Symbol: ENL 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ENEL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENEL SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,51
4,513
14:07
4,51
4,513
14:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENEL SPA
ENEL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENEL SPA4,518-0,99 %