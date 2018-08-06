

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) announced an agreement with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to develop a combination drug device rescue pen. The rescue pen will utilize the Antares QuickShot auto injector and an undisclosed Pfizer drug. Pfizer will pay for the development of the product and will be responsible for obtaining FDA approval of the combination product.



The companies intend to enter into a supply agreement pursuant to which Antares will provide fully packaged commercial ready finished product to Pfizer at cost plus margin and Pfizer will then be responsible for commercializing the product in the United States, pending FDA approval. Antares will then receive royalties on net sales on the combination product.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX