

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $541 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $447 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $10.05 billion from $9.85 billion last year.



Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q3): $10.05 Bln vs. $9.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.70 - $6.00



