WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.
The company's earnings totaled $541 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $447 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $10.05 billion from $9.85 billion last year.
Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:
-EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q3): $10.05 Bln vs. $9.85 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.70 - $6.00
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX